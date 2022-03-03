Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires Shares of 65,540 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Utz Brands by 14.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UTZ. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $106,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 4,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.