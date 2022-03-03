Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys Shares of 56,720 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 1,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,327. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.