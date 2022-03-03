Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $3.49 Million in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,208 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

