Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 15,803 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 184.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $156.83. 319,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

