Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 292.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $345.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,592,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.90 and a 200-day moving average of $375.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

