DNB Asset Management AS Buys 13,414 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $117,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after buying an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Shares of GS traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.91. 86,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.46 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.