DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,842 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $67,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.52. 1,063,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,417,275. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $271.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

