DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 15,223 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $49,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $65.61. 372,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,445. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

