DNB Asset Management AS Sells 64,197 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 64,197 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $91,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,530 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $124.94. 335,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,966. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

