DocuSign (DOCU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DocuSign stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -197.24, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.61.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

