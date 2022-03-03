Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.79.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $205.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar General by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 386,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Dollar General by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

