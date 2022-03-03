Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1,718.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,091. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

