Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,420,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $70,881,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $139.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

