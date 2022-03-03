Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $139.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

