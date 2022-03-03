Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 52,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,083,878 shares.The stock last traded at $138.30 and had previously closed at $139.71.

The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.31.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

