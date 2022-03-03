Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $535.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $608.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $10.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.39. 2,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.75 and its 200-day moving average is $492.35.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

