DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 44,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,503,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.62. 3,268,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of -0.15.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.
About DoorDash (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
