DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 44,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,503,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.62. 3,268,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of -0.15.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,477,000 after buying an additional 895,713 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.