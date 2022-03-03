Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.
DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,919,000 after buying an additional 596,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
