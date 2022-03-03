Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,919,000 after buying an additional 596,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.