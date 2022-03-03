DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $58.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DTM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.88.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $56.17 on Monday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.