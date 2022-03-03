Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. On average, analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 307,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 228,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 181,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

