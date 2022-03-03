Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.09

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 2762895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank cut shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Dufry alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.