Duluth (DLTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

