DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DURECT.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in DURECT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 177,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 126,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
