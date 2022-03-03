Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 1.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

EMN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.85. 14,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

