Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

Eaton stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

