Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

EVM remained flat at $$10.54 during midday trading on Thursday. 51,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,610. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.