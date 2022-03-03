Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years.
EVM remained flat at $$10.54 during midday trading on Thursday. 51,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,610. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.36.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
