Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,170. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

