Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

ETX stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 42,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,170. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

