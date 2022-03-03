Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:ETB opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

