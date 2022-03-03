Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

ETV opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.