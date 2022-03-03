Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years.
Shares of ETW stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.
