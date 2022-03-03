Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years.

Shares of ETW stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

