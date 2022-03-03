Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Holdings Raised by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 72.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,814. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

