Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $18.78. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 65,785 shares.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.