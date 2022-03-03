Efinity (EFI) Hits Market Cap of $76.53 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.95 or 0.06659051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,967.88 or 0.99882500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026077 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

