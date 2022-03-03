Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the January 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EGTYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 370,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGTYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Eguana Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

