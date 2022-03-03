eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.
EHTH stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. eHealth has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $78.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth (Get Rating)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eHealth (EHTH)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.