eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

EHTH stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. eHealth has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

