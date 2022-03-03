Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $29.07. 26,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,340. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 218,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.