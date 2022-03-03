Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $178.37

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.37, but opened at $201.46. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $201.27, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
