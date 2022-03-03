Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $178.37

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.37, but opened at $201.46. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $201.27, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

