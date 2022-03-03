electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in electroCore were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 24.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in electroCore by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 12.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 53.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

electroCore stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

