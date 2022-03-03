Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 3,100 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $403,372.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $415,028.00.

EA stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.84. 1,305,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,730. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.