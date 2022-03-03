Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Danske cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.