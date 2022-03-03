ELM Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,592,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

