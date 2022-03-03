ELM Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.23. 107,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

