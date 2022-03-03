Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 1,251,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 5.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.