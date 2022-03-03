Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -135.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

