Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $1,710,058.14 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.22. 250,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.