Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $112,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 39.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHC opened at $67.08 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.