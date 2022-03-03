Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. 33,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,576. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $775.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 105,746 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.