Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.Endo International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 7,941,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,060. The company has a market cap of $530.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. Endo International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

