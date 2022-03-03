Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.Endo International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.
NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 7,941,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,060. The company has a market cap of $530.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
