Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.60 Price Target at Barclays

Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) has been given a €9.60 ($10.79) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.85 ($12.19) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.03 ($10.14).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

